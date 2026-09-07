Five injured and two apartment buildings damaged: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The strike damaged two apartment buildings, cars, and a preschool building. Five people are known to have been injured.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian forces struck a car park with drones. Cars were damaged, and a fire broke out.

An apartment building was damaged, with windows blown out and its facade damaged.

Five people have now been injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia , as the number of casualties has risen.

, as the number of casualties has risen. Two apartment buildings, cars and a preschool building were damaged. Fortunately, the children were in a shelter with their teachers.

See more: Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and surrounding region with FPV drones this morning: one person killed and five injured. PHOTOS

The injured are receiving medical care.









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