Five injured and two apartment buildings damaged: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. The strike damaged two apartment buildings, cars, and a preschool building. Five people are known to have been injured.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
- Russian forces struck a car park with drones. Cars were damaged, and a fire broke out.
- An apartment building was damaged, with windows blown out and its facade damaged.
- Five people have now been injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, as the number of casualties has risen.
- Two apartment buildings, cars and a preschool building were damaged. Fortunately, the children were in a shelter with their teachers.
The injured are receiving medical care.
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