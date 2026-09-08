Consequences of attack on Kyiv: 13 people rescued, fires in 5 districts. PHOTOS

Six people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack. Rescue workers saved 13 people, and there was damage and fires in five districts of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Holosiivskyi district

A 26-storey non-residential building was struck on the 23rd floor, causing structural damage without any subsequent fire.

At another address, a fire broke out in a garage; the flames spread to a nearby non-residential building and a business centre. During the search and rescue operation, emergency services rescued one person.

In addition, emergency services evacuated two people from one of the flats in a 16-storey residential block; they had been trapped inside due to damage caused by the blast wave.

Solomianskyi District

People were also trapped in a five-storey residential block. Ten people were rescued, and one person was hospitalised before the State Emergency Service units arrived.

Darnytskyi District

A garage on the grounds of a private house was on fire. The fire was extinguished.

Podilskyi District

A fire broke out in a warehouse, and cars and garage bays were also on fire.

Dniprovskyi District

Firefighters are putting out a fire in the garages.











