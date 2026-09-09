He promised to "arrange" admission to college for $1,000 to evade mobilisation: lecturer and local councillor has been exposed in Rivne region. PHOTO

In the Rivne region, a lecturer at an agricultural college and a member of the district council is suspected of promising, in return for $1,000, to help a conscript gain admission to the college. According to the investigation, student status was intended to enable the man to evade mobilisation.

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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It is noted that between June and September 2026, the lecturer requested $1,000 in exchange for influencing the college management and members of the admissions committee to facilitate the applicant’s enrolment.

According to the investigation, the ultimate aim of this admission was to enable the applicant to avoid mobilisation into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In early September, the lecturer was arrested right in his office after receiving the full sum – $1,000.

The head of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor’s Office informed the man that he was suspected of abuse of influence. The court has already imposed a pre-trial measure on him.

If found guilty, the lecturer faces up to five years’ imprisonment. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by Rivne regional police investigators with operational support from the Strategic Investigations Directorate.







Read also on "Censor.NET": In Zakarpattia, a college lecturer was arrested for taking a bribe of $700 to falsely enrol conscripts in a study programme. PHOTO