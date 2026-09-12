Russians attacked civilian enterprise in Zhytomyr region overnight. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian troops attacked the production facilities of a civilian enterprise in the Zvyagel district of Zhytomyr region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the regional military administration.

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"Thanks to the professional actions of the emergency services, the fire was quickly brought under control. Explosive ordnance disposal experts and specialist services are currently working at the site of the strike," the statement reads.

There is no information regarding casualties or injuries

No information has yet been received regarding fatalities or injuries resulting from the enemy strike.









What led up to this?

The day before, Russian invaders also attacked civilian targets in the Zhytomyr region. Strikes are known to have hit a private enterprise in the Ovruch community, as well as a production building belonging to one of the enterprises in the Korosten district.