Large-scale scheme to produce counterfeit slimming medicines uncovered: millions of dollars in profits and 27 people detained, – SSU. PHOTOS

Officers from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Public Prosecutor’s Office have dismantled a large-scale operation involving the manufacture and distribution of a counterfeit weight-loss drug, which was being sold virtually throughout the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Smuggling of raw materials and an underground laboratory in the Kyiv region

Following a series of comprehensive operations, the activities of a criminal organisation comprising over 70 individuals were uncovered.





















According to preliminary data, the perpetrators earned millions of US dollars through this scheme, which they spent on luxury brands, cars and property.

The investigation revealed that the suspects had set up a smuggling channel into Ukraine for an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in a world-renowned weight-loss drug.

"Subsequently, using this raw material of dubious quality, the participants in the scheme manufactured counterfeit medicines for weight loss and blood sugar control. They set up a production and storage process under unsanitary conditions within a specially equipped underground laboratory in the Kyiv region," the SSU explained.

The organisers of the scheme handed over the finished products to accomplices, who sold them throughout Ukraine.

It has been established that, to promote and sell the illegally manufactured products, the perpetrators used specially created online platforms, as well as a network of contacts with medical centres and beauty salons, through which they misled the public by providing forged quality certificates for the products.

Arrests and charges