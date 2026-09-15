Russia struck railway infrastructure in Volyn near the border with Poland. PHOTO

On the night of 15 September, the Russian army carried out a strike on railway infrastructure in the Volyn region, near the state border with Poland. A diesel locomotive on the tracks was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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As a result of the attack, the locomotive was damaged and caught fire. The fire was extinguished by emergency services.

What is known about the attack

As Oleksandr Shevchenko, deputy director for passenger transport at Ukrzaliznytsia, told Suspilne, the locomotive that was hit was stationary on the tracks at the time of the attack and was not coupled to any train.

According to him, the locomotive crew were unharmed.

Shevchenko noted that casualties were avoided because the entire locomotive crew had been evacuated to a safe place before the shelling began.

The circumstances of the attack and the extent of the damage to the railway infrastructure are currently being investigated.



