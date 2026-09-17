Occupiers strike village in Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: one killed and one injured. PHOTO

Today, 17 September, Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia district with an aerial bomb, resulting in civilian casualties.

This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

According to the report, at around noon Russians attacked the village of Storchove with guided aerial bombs. One of the strikes hit a private house and outbuildings.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: building was damaged and one person was injured. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

"The most tragic news is that a 51-year-old woman was killed," the report said.

In addition, a 70-year-old man was injured. He is receiving medical and all necessary assistance.

Watch more: Enemy attacked civilian transport in Zaporizhzhia and surrounding area: there are casualties, including child. VIDEO

Consequences of the attack



