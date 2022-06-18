Mariupol residents are forced to collect water from puddles and use it for life, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The problem of drinking water in occupied Mariupol is gaining momentum.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko informs about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The problem with drinking water is gaining momentum. So much so that it simply does not exist, especially where the occupiers reported the resumption of water supply. People are forced to literally collect technical water from puddles and use it for life," he said.

According to the adviser, there are data about the fountain in the Theater Square, on top of which was a skating rink, which had already been stolen by the occupiers.

"The fountain that President Zelensky used to run on his visit to Mariupol. The main entertainment for children in the summer. The fountain was good. Now its equipment will also decorate something in Russia or Donetsk. The fountain was stolen along with the skating rink, " - states Andriushchenko.

He also confirmed the data that all convicts continue to be in the Mariupol pre-trial detention center. The occupiers are feeding them, but plan to use them as a mobilization reserve in the near future.