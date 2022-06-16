ENG
war (20280) Mariupol (1072) occupation (1576) Ukrainian language (47) language (82) Petro Andriuschenko (228)

Rashists in Mariupol forbid schoolchildren to speak Ukrainian even during breaks, - Andryushchenko

In occupied Mariupol, the "management" of schools forbids children to speak Ukrainian and threatens "consequences".

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"School management forbids teenagers who studied in Ukrainian-language schools to use Ukrainian even during breaks. The collaborating school directorate openly threatens "consequences for children and parents" if Ukrainian is heard in communication. Denazification at all levels according to the best examples of the USSR ", - it is said in the message.

