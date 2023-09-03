Ukrainian naval aviation destroyed enemy boat in Black Sea. VIDEO

In the northwestern Black Sea, Ukrainian naval aviation destroyed a Russian Tuna boat during an attempted landing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, during an attempt to land enemy personnel, the naval aviation of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed an enemy boat of the KC-701 Tuna type," the statement said.

The enemy suffered losses of six killed and two wounded invaders.

