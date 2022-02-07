German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine. VIDEO

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We started the visit of my German colleague Annalena Baerbock to Ukraine with visiting National Museum of the Holodomor Genocide. We are working to ensure the widest possible international recognition of Stalin's genocide against Ukrainians, including in Germany," Kuleba wrote.

On February 7-8, Baerbock pays her second visit to Ukraine at Kuleba's invitation.

Both ministers will hold talks, with the key topics being the coordination of efforts within the Normandy format, the implementation of a comprehensive deterrence package for Russia, the development of trade relations, the strengthening of energy security, and the intensification of dialogue on Germany's historical responsibility to Ukraine.

During the visit, Baerbock also plans to visit the contact line in the Donbas to get acquainted with the current security situation in the area of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.