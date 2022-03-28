Mayor of Balakliia Stolbovy cooperates with occupiers, - Kharkiv administration. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, the head of the Balakliia Territorial Community Ivan Stolbovy went to cooperate with the Russian occupiers.

This was informed by the Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubiv, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"Traitors of the state await many years of imprisonment. The head of Balakliia Territorial Community Ivan Stolbovy went to cooperate with the occupants. He publicly told the residents of the community about it", - wrote Synehubiv.

He emphasized that Stolbovy "betrayed the interests of the country, betrayed Ukrainian defenders and fellow villagers. Ivan Stolbovy is now going to work with those who are killing our people and destroying our cities.

Synehubiv reminded that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine increased criminal responsibility for state treason, and "the Chairman of Balakliia Community will face a 15-year imprisonment up to life imprisonment.

"Such punishment will be for anyone who sits down at the negotiating table with Russian occupiers!" - emphasized Synehubiv.

Meanwhile, a video in which Stolbovy addresses residents of the community, has appeared on the Internet.

"Yesterday I spoke to the Russian army leadership, and they also offered their help. It is your right to take or not to take, but today we will organize the work of distribution points for humanitarian aid. There will be flour, potatoes. But no one will give us more aid today, you understand? It is your right, brothers, not to take, because today it is blocked and so on.

We will do everything to restore the vitality of our city. I think that further we will meet with them to give us access and to connect electricity and water, "- said the Head of Balakliia Territory.

