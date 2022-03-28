In Lyubotin, Kharkiv region due to gunfire one person was killed, two wounded - State Emergency Service

During March 28, units of the State Emergency Situations Service departed to extinguish fires caused by the shelling of residential apartment buildings, private, warehouse and other buildings, which occurred in Kharkiv and the region.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was reported by press service of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region.

"The biggest enemy fire today was directed at residential areas of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, where six fires occurred, as well as the private sector of the city of Lyubotin of the Kharkiv district, where seven residential private buildings were simultaneously on fire," the report says.

At one of the fires in Lyubotin, rescuers extracted the body of a dead man (born in 1957) from under the rubble. Two other people (a husband and a woman) were saved. They were immediately hospitalized in a local medical institution.

In addition, today, rescue units were involved in extinguishing two fires caused by shelling in Chuguev district of the region.

