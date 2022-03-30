"Ruska kurwa!" - Polish fans expressed their feelings for Russia during 2022 World Cup qualifying match. VIDEO

Fans of the Polish national soccer team performed a motto about Russian Federation during a playoff match for the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar. At the stadium in Chorzów, the Red and White fans thus said hello to the aggressor country and reminded the world of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, during the match with the Swedes, the Poles several times chanted "Ruska kurwa!" The corresponding video of the game in Poland was published on page Old Trafford 1964 in the social network Twitter..

It should be noted that the match was broadcasted on the Russian TV channel "Match! Football 1".

The Poles were to meet with the Russian national team on March 24 in the semifinal tie, but by the decision of the International Football Federation (FIFA) the Russians were excluded from the competition.

We shall remind you that the Polish national team defeated the Swedes 2-0 and reached the finals of the World Cup in Qatar. Fans of the Russian national team cursed the Polish national team after its qualification for World Cup 2022.

Read more: Thanked his Polish colleague for accepting Ukrainian refugees - Zelensky and Duda held talks