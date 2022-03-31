Boxer Rakumov, from Kazakhstan, called Putin murderer and went to fight with flag of Ukraine. VIDEO

A fight between American boxer Isa Sheldon and Kazakhstan's Tamerlan Rakumov took place in the United States.

According to Censor.NET, the Kazakh boxer came out with a blue and yellow flag to support Ukraine in the war with the Russian occupiers, and after his victory, he made a speech in which he condemned Putin's war against Ukraine and called the aggressor country's President - the killer.

