Bucha liberated from Russian occupiers, - mayor. VIDEO
Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk announced the liberation of the city.
He stated this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.
"Dear Bucha community, March 31 will go down in the history of our settlement as a day of liberation from the Russian orcs, from the Russian occupiers of our Armed Forces. that there was a great victory all over Ukraine. Glory to the Armed Forces, glory to Ukraine, glory to every Ukrainian," he said.
Restore password
