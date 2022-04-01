ENG
Bucha liberated from Russian occupiers, - mayor. VIDEO

Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk announced the liberation of the city.

He stated this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Dear Bucha community, March 31 will go down in the history of our settlement as a day of liberation from the Russian orcs, from the Russian occupiers of our Armed Forces. that there was a great victory all over Ukraine. Glory to the Armed Forces, glory to Ukraine, glory to every Ukrainian," he said.

