Borodyanka after de-occupation: scale of destruction is impressive. VIDEO
The day before, the Armed Forces released Borodyanka from the Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region.
This was reported by the telegram channel Censor.NET.
The scale of the destruction is impressive. Russia is evil and death.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password