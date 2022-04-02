ENG
Borodyanka after de-occupation: scale of destruction is impressive. VIDEO

The day before, the Armed Forces released Borodyanka from the Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the telegram channel Censor.NET.

The scale of the destruction is impressive. Russia is evil and death.

Russian Army (8962) Kyyivska region (638) Borodyanka (26)
