Armed Forces destroyed enemy's Buratino flamethrower system. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Ukrainian military showed how they destroyed the heavy Buratino flamethrower system of the Russian occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, photos and videos of the destroyed equipment were published by the General Staff.

"The Command of the Special Operations Forces, the Land Forces, and the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conveyed another greeting to the Russian occupiers from the Ukrainian people. In particular, the heavy Buratino flamethrower system was destroyed," the statement said.





