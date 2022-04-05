Bucha residents killed by Russian fascists on Franco Street. VIDEO (18+)

Journalist Denis Kazansky published footage from the scene of another war crime of the Russian occupiers in Bucha. Attention: video viewing is not recommended for children under 18 and people with unstable mental health

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Facebook.

"In Bucha, the search continues for executed civilians. These are the executed civilians in the yard of a house on Ivan Franko Street. Two men and a woman. People were shot in the head. Russian soldiers were stationed in this and neighboring yards. All the houses were looted. The bodies have already been removed from the streets, but they will obviously be looking for dead people in the courtyards and landings for a long time.

See more: Russian occupants tortured and killed 6 civilians in Bucha and tried to burn them - PGO Office. PHOTO

Read more: Russian occupants killed eleven civilians in two villages of Brovary district of Kyiv region - PGO office