Ukrainophobe Zhirinovsky died in Russia. VIDEO
Ukrainophobe Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died in Russia at the age of 76.
This was announced by the chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA-Novosti.
"Volodin said that Zhirinovsky had died," the statement said.
It should be noted that last week the Russian media already wrote about Zhirinovsky's death. However, then these reports were not confirmed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password