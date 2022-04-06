War against Ukraine is Putin's emergency strategic failure, Kvien

The actions of the Russian army in the initial stages of the war against Ukraine were a strategic failure for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This failure will harm the Russian Federation itself.

This was announced in an interview with Channel 24 by Chargé d'Affaires of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien, as reported by Censor.NET

According to her, the primary goal of Russian troops was to capture most of Ukraine's territory. But they were defeated, and now Russia is forced to regroup.

"But finally, we believe that everything Putin has done has been an extraordinary strategic failure. Ultimately, it will do much harm to Russia itself. It is already hurting it, but it will ultimately be a strategic failure for President Putin," Kvien said.

She added that the United States is doing everything to increase the price for Russia and force it to abandon the war against Ukraine.

Read more: Michel: war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine to have severe consequences, perpetrators to be brought to intl justice