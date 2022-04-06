"This back to you for Mykolaiv," AFU soldiers and policemen destroyed enemy tank in Southern direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy tank in the Southern direction.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in Telegram by the Head of the Mykolayiv Regional Administration Vitaly Kim.
"The AFU military shot down another enemy tank. "Prosecuted a traffic violator!!!) Don't f*ck around!!!)," wrote the head of administration.
