Occupiers near Rubizhne again hit tank with nitric acid - Gaidai. VIDEO

Near Rubizhne in the Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers again hit a tank with nitric acid during the shelling.

"Near Rubizhne, the orcs have hit the tank with nitric acid again! Don't leave the shelters! If you're indoors, close the doors and windows!" - it is said in the message.

Gaidai reminded that nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin and mucous membranes.

Acid fumes are irritating to the respiratory tract. At weak poisonings there are signs of bronchitis, easy bronchiolitis, dizziness, drowsiness; with severe poisoning - pulmonary edema. Gas masks are used to protect against nitric acid vapors and mists.

"Prepare protective masks for the face, moistened with soda solution. When applied topically to the eyes, nitric acid causes severe damage with extensive necrosis of the cornea and conjunctiva, leading to vision loss" he added.

