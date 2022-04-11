Mass grave of people killed by Russian occupiers was found in village of Buzova near Kyiv. Local authorities say about 50 were tortured. VIDEO
Evidence of racist atrocities against civilians continues to be found in the liberated territories of the Kyiv region
As reported by Censor.NET, Anton Gerashchenko wrote about this on Telegram.
He noted: "A mass grave was found in the village of Buzova, where civilians innocently killed by racist freaks are buried.
Eyewitnesses also say that there is a burning car nearby, in which a 17-year-old boy was burned alive and the woman's head was knocked down.
Local authorities believe that at least 50 locals died at the hands of the occupiers. "
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password