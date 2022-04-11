ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12316 visitors online
News Video Russian aggression against Ukraine War
28 623 49

Mass grave of people killed by Russian occupiers was found in village of Buzova near Kyiv. Local authorities say about 50 were tortured. VIDEO

Evidence of racist atrocities against civilians continues to be found in the liberated territories of the Kyiv region

As reported by Censor.NET, Anton Gerashchenko wrote about this on Telegram.

He noted: "A mass grave was found in the village of Buzova, where civilians innocently killed by racist freaks are buried.

Eyewitnesses also say that there is a burning car nearby, in which a 17-year-old boy was burned alive and the woman's head was knocked down.

Local authorities believe that at least 50 locals died at the hands of the occupiers. "

See more: Russian occupiers set up a torture chamber in Bucha on Yablunska Street. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Kyyivska region (639) torture (165) Gerashchenko Anton (165) war crimes (804)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 