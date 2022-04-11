Paratroopers of 95th SAAB destroyed 5 enemy tanks, one of which was commander's. VIDEO

The paratroopers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed 5 enemy tanks in two days, one of which was the commander's.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops reported this on Facebook.

The message notes: "Soldiers of the 13th Separate Airborne Assault Battalion named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Taras Senyuk of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five tanks during two days of persistent fighting in one of the important directions -one of them a commander's tank.

Ukrainian paratroopers continue to carry out combat missions to destroy the Russian occupants, turning their equipment into scrap metal.

