Сolumn of Russian tank army broken in Kharkiv region", - Butusov. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a column of tanks regrouping to attack the Izium direction.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov writes about this on his page on the social network and publishes a video of a Russian modern T-80 tank seized in good condition. According to Butusov, a column of the "parade" Kantemirov tank army of the Russian Federation was ambushed by Ukrainian soldiers, thanks to information from Kremlin propagandists about the route of armoured vehicles

"The Russian commander's T-80 tank from the 4th Guards Pantemirov Panzer Division, which was in a column advancing on the Izium direction and demonstrated by Russian propagandists, was captured by Ukrainian soldiers. The gas turbine tank is obviously in perfect condition. in the traditional parades on May 9 in Moscow. Painted skating rinks, red star, everything is carefully taken care of. It's nice when Putin supplies the Armed Forces with high-quality military equipment that will beat the Russian occupiers," Butusov wrote in a comment to the video.