Russians fired on border guards in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

There is a danger of enemy shelling on the border with Russia, which is being regained by Ukrainian border guards.

As Censor.NET reports, this was posted on the Facebook page by the head of the SBGS Serhiy Deyneko.

In particular, according to the chief border guard of Ukraine, the day before in the Chernihiv region fire was recorded from grenade launchers and small arms opened by Russians from the Pogar checkpoint.

There is also a danger of mining, so the military will be extremely careful.

Deineko also released a video of the infrastructure destroyed by the Russian occupiers at the Vilcha checkpoint in the Kyiv region, on the border with Belarus, where Ukrainian border guards recently returned.

