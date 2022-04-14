ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9190 visitors online
News Video War
15 117 6

Occupiers bombed village of Velyka Komyshyvakha in Kharkiv Region, several meters craters were formed by Russian shells, - Butusov. VIDEO

Russian occupiers bombed village of Velyka Komyshyvakha in Kharkiv Region

Video was publishedв by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

Russian bombs destroyed a local agricultural enterprise. As a result of a shell hit, a crater of about five meters was created.

Watch more: Bombed houses, school library, funnels on roads and wrecked cars: consequences of Russian occupation of Makariv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

Yurii Butusov (1215)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 