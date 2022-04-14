Occupiers bombed village of Velyka Komyshyvakha in Kharkiv Region, several meters craters were formed by Russian shells, - Butusov. VIDEO

Russian occupiers bombed village of Velyka Komyshyvakha in Kharkiv Region

Video was publishedв by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

Russian bombs destroyed a local agricultural enterprise. As a result of a shell hit, a crater of about five meters was created.

