Occupiers bombed village of Velyka Komyshyvakha in Kharkiv Region, several meters craters were formed by Russian shells, - Butusov. VIDEO
Russian occupiers bombed village of Velyka Komyshyvakha in Kharkiv Region
Video was publishedв by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.
Russian bombs destroyed a local agricultural enterprise. As a result of a shell hit, a crater of about five meters was created.
