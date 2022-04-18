In Mariupol Azov counterattacks despite overwhelming enemy forces. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Azov Regiment, despite the full siege and the overwhelming forces of the enemy, counterattack in Mariupol.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the Azov Regiment on telegram channel.
"The defense of Mariupol continues. Despite the overwhelming forces of the enemy, the fighters of the Azov Regiment are conducting a counterattack," the statement said.
