Russians fired phosphorous bombs at Hulayipole in Zaporizhia region. VIDEO

The military of the Russian Federation fired banned phosphorous bombs at the city of Hulayipole in the Zaporizhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesman of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Arefiev.

"Hulayipole is suffering from shelling. Last weekend turned out to be tense on the Makhnovska Arc. Active hostilities continue in Hulayipole. The shelling of the city continues every day.

At the same time, they fire not only small arms but also banned phosphorous bombs. Residential buildings and social facilities were destroyed, "the statement said.

Also, according to him, on April 17 a cruise missile hit the private sector of the city. Several residential buildings were severely damaged. An elderly man was injured. He has already been taken to the hospital of the regional center.