They tied their hands and shot in ear: bodies of three men tortured by Russians were found in Kyiv region - police. VIDEO 18+

On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, who were tortured and then brutally killed by Russian soldiers. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness.

This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The victims were tortured for a long period, and bullet wounds were found on the extremities. Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear. This is another mass grave made by the occupiers in the Bucha district, the long-suffering district where more than a thousand citizens have been killed and tortured," said Kyiv Region Police Chief Andriy Nebytov.

Read more: More than 100 civilians killed, 435 wounded in Kyiv during war

The burial site was located in the woods near the village of Myrotske, the victims' hands were tied, the cloth was wrapped around their faces to close their eyes, and some men had gags in their mouths. There are traces of torture on the corpses, as well as gunshot wounds to various parts of the body.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers tried to hide the traces of abuse of Ukrainian citizens, so they threw the bodies into a pit and covered them with earth.

The Kyiv Region Police have already inspected the bodies of the victims, and now they are being sent for forensic examination.

In total, investigators examined 1,202 bodies of civilians killed by the Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region.