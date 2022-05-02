Consequences of Berkivtsi cemetery shelling in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A cemetery in Berkivtsi in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.
The network showed footage of graves bombed by Russians, Censor.NET reports with reference to lenta.ua.
"For the second day in a row, the topic of the enemy's shelling of Berkovets Cemetery in Kyiv dominates the Kyiv segment of Facebook. Documentary footage of the destroyed graves of relatives and friends of Kyiv has stirred a wave of emotions around the world," the newspaper said.
