Australia has started supplying Ukraine with armored vehicles, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Australia had started supplying armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Australian program 60 minutes, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that after his speech in the Australian Parliament, "the distance between our countries has narrowed." Zelensky recalled that he said at the time that the Ukrainian army lacked "heavy armored vehicles."

"For example, in Mariupol to get there to our military. Armored vehicles are needed just to come there to unlock our city. And we do not have enough such modern equipment, frankly. After applying to the Australian Parliament we were helped with this armored vehicle, supply has begun, "he said.

Zelensky thanked for such support.

"You see, I have spoken in many parliaments. And several countries have really reacted very quickly, and we are still waiting for some," he said.

