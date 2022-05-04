Farewell to "cyborg" paratrooper of 95th Brigade Ruslan Borovik, who died in battles with Russian occupiers in east, said goodbye in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, May 4, a farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for Ruslan Borovik, a paratrooper and participant in the Revolution of Dignity, who died defending Ukraine from the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET from the scene.

Video: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.

Funeral service for the fallen hero and farewell were held at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the center of Kyiv. Ruslan Borovik will be buried in the Berkovets Cemetery next to his comrades from the 90th Separate Airmobile Battalion.

Junior Sergeant of the Armed Forces Ruslan Borovyk with the call sign Baghdad was killed in a battle with the Russian occupiers in eastern Ukraine. He is survived by his wife Lyudmila Kramarenko and two daughters Sofiyka and Hannusya.

Ruslan Borovik is known both as a military man and as a photographer, awarded the Order of Courage of the Third Degree.

He served under contract in the Armed Forces, twice participated in missions in Iraq in 2004-2005. After dismissal from the service for 12 years he worked in the bank as a collector.

He was a participant in the Revolution of Dignity. In 2014 he was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, served in the 90th Battalion on the basis of the 95th Separate Airmobile Brigade (now Air Assault Forces) as a grenade launcher. I entered the new WAR terminal on November 30, 2014. He was wounded. In 2015, a photo album "DAP" with his photos was released. Afterwards, Ruslan Borovik worked at the Kyiv City Center for Assistance to ATO Veterans at the Kyiv City State Administration.

From the first day of the full-scale war, the fighter went to defend Ukraine. He received a concussion, but did not leave his department, refused to be hospitalized, and returned to the front line. Less than a month ago, on April 19, Ruslan Borovik turned 41 years old.

Eternal memory and glory to Ruslan Borovyk!















































































































































Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.