Location and conditions of detention of 300 Mariupol residents deported to Vladivostok established, - Andryushchenko

We managed to find the location and learn about the conditions of detention of 300 residents of Mariupol, who were deported to Russia, to the city of Vladivostok.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET transfers.

According to him, Mariupol residents were resettled in the village of Wrangel, in a building that looks like a dormitory or hotel. People are not given money, things are not provided, they are fed three times poor quality food. There is no opportunity to get in touch with relatives.

"People do not have documents, the registration procedure is underway. They promise to complete the bureaucratic registration procedures in two weeks and carry out further relocation to other towns," said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

He added that it is possible to get a job only for the offered vacancies - it is about low-skilled and low-paid work. The Russians say that the status of "shelter from war" can be renounced at any time, but Mariupol residents do not believe them.

"In fact, our people from the warm Azov region were taken 9.6 thousand kilometers to the ass of the world, where the warmest month is August with a temperature of +21. Why? No words," Andryushchenko added.

