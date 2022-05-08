Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, visited Ukraine. VIDEO

On Sunday, May 8, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Foreign Minister Gordon Grlich Radman arrived in Kyiv from Croatia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukraine speaks with Croatia in one language - the language of values and the struggle for freedom. We discussed with Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovich the strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia, cooperation to restore normal life in the occupied areas of our country. As well as Ukraine's integration into the EU, protection of Europe's energy freedom. Thank you for the meaningful talks!" the message reads.