Soldiers of 53rd SMBr destroy Russian armored vehicles in residential areas with precision. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed Russian armored vehicles in a populated area.
As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in official Facebook of Brigade.
"Took off, saw it, destroyed it...," the message reads.
Какой-то коробке от #53омбр #всу прилетело https://t.co/EazeWGZwFY #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/0kO1v5rIVl— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) May 13, 2022
