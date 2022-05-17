Chemical plant is on fire in Berdsk, Novosibirsk region. VIDEO

In Berdsk, Novosibirsk region (Russia), a large plant for the production of packaging materials caught fire.

Censor.NET informs about it, with reference to the message of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies.

At the scene, Russian rescuers announced the third rank of the complexity of the fire. There are 10 fire brigades or 10 crews on tank trucks.

Eyewitnesses on social media say that the area of ​​the fire could reach from 500 to 2,000 square meters.

Now firefighters are locating a large fire and protecting neighboring buildings from the flames.

According to preliminary data, the building houses the production of polyethylene materials. When the first rescue units arrived on the scene, the fire spread to the entire roof of the two-story brick building.

According to operative information, six people were evacuated from the building on their own. No casualties were reported.

The video of the fire was published on Telegram by the spokesman of the head of the Odessa regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

"A chemical plant in the Novosibirsk region is on fire in Russia. It's beautiful," he wrote.