"I'm shot down! Quiet! Let's jump! Pull!", - radio exchange of pilots of Russian Su-34 destroyed in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a recording of the radio exchange of Russian pilots. On May 18, Ukrainian soldiers shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the recording, after a successful attack by Ukrainian fighters, the plane's engine caught fire, and the occupiers managed to catapult.

