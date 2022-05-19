ENG
"I'm shot down! Quiet! Let's jump! Pull!", - radio exchange of pilots of Russian Su-34 destroyed in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published a recording of the radio exchange of Russian pilots. On May 18, Ukrainian soldiers shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the recording, after a successful attack by Ukrainian fighters, the plane's engine caught fire, and the occupiers managed to catapult.

Watch more: Only plant genetic bank in Ukraine was destroyed in Kharkiv. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (522) Russian Army (8945) elimination (4976)
