Ukraine celebrates Vyshyvanka Day. ВIДЕО

First Lady Olena Zelenska and Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko congratulated Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Olena Zelenska posted a photo in an embroidered shirt on social networks. And she wrote that the war filled Vyshyvanka Day with "new poignant content".

"Someone got her, miraculously survived, from a closet in a ruined house. And someone lost her with the house. Someone is looking for her in another country where the war drove her. Someone will dress her in her hometown, where there is no shelling. Some - in the occupation, risking And someone will do it for the first time because it was the first time he felt such a need," the first lady wrote.

