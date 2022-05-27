Fourteen bodies of Russian servicemen found in Kyiv region. VIDEO
The Evacuation 200 search team found 14 bodies of Russian servicemen in Kyiv region.
As Censor.NET reports, citing АрміяInform.
"Despite Russia’s brazen large-scale invasion of the territory of our state, Ukraine shows a humane attitude to the fallen Russian troops. Every day, searchers from the civilian-military cooperation group find numerous bodies of those killed in this war," reads the statement.
