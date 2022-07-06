"They got hold of two or three people and said they wanted information on Redis, Taurus and Kalina," story of Azov Tork, who returned from captivity. VIDEO

A video of the Azov man on the pseudo "Tork" about his captivity by the Russians and his return to Ukraine has been published online.

footage of the story has been published in You Tube of AZOV-media.

"The Azov man on the pseudo 'Tork' is one of those Ukrainian servicemen who managed to be returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory on June 29 during the prisoner exchange process. He is now in a Ukrainian hospital.

He was seriously wounded during enemy shelling in Mariupol. He did not know that he was going for an exchange until the last moment. Bleeding friend "Tork" made it to Azovstal swimming and under fire. He saw other servicemen dying and the road to the works strewn with bodies.

He says that after all he had seen, he was no longer afraid of captivity and trusted the commander's decision. About how Ukrainian soldiers were treated in the occupants' rehabilitation center, interrogations in captivity and provocative questions of propaganda media to the soldiers - in the story of Azov man", - is noted in the information.

