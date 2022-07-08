Russian tank blown up by mine. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment a Russian tank is detonated with a mine.
As Censor.NET reports, the recording shows that the anti-tank mine is triggered at the moment when the enemy armored vehicle tries to pass between two other tanks.
