Russian tank blown up by mine. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment a Russian tank is detonated with a mine.

As Censor.NET reports, the recording shows that the anti-tank mine is triggered at the moment when the enemy armored vehicle tries to pass between two other tanks.

