"Azov" commander Denys Prokopenko addressed his comrades in Russian prison: "Glory to Ukraine!". VIDEO

Russian occupiers fear even unarmed "Azov" fighters.

"Azovstal" defender Dmytro Usichenko, who returned from captivity, told, how Redis Denys Prokopenko "stressed out" the Russians in the pre-trial detention center, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"They are afraid of all the 'Azov soldiers. I heard a story that when Redis walked into the pre-trial detention center, the "Azov" guys lined up and he shouted in his voice, "Glory to Ukraine!" and they answered him back. And then all those assholes shit themselves," he said.

