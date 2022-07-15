Explosion at base of Russian Armed Forces in Kadiivka. VIDEO
In occupied Kadiivka, after the explosion, a fire and the detonation of ammunition started at the base of the Russian Armed Forces.
Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, published a video of the fire on his social media page.
WARNING! Profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password