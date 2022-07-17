Armed Forces destroyed ammunition warehouse in occupied Kadiivka (Stakhanov). VIDEO

In the evening of July 17, the Ukrainian military destroyed a warehouse with ammunition in the occupied Kadiivka (Stakhanov) of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by users of social networks.

Himars: Добрий вечір росіянам в Стаханові pic.twitter.com/uyOyPLpbZD — ЄвроМайдан (@EuroMaydan) July 17, 2022

