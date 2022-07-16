MDI assumes HIMARS can be used against Russian military targets in Crimea: "This is one of targets". VIDEO

Main Directorate of Intelligence states that the Russian military facilities on the territory of Crimea occupied by it are among the targets to be hit by the Ukrainian troops.

This was stated by representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The journalist asked the MID representative whether Ukraine could use the HIMARS and M270 systems across Crimea.

Today the Crimean peninsula has become just a hub for the movement of all the equipment and weapons that go from the Russian Federation to the southern regions of our state.

Second, you can see how actively the Russian Black Sea Fleet is being used today to launch missile strikes on our territory. First and foremost these are the Kalibr systems, frigates, small missile ships, and submarines, which are constantly on alert, waiting for commands, and then launching regardless of the time of day.

Read more: HIMARS destroyed more than 30 logistics facilities of Russian occupiers, - Ministry of Defense

Because of that, it is also one of the targets that must be hit in order to ensure the safety of our citizens, our facilities and Ukraine in general," Skibitskyi answered.