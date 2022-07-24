Ukrainian Haimars destroyed Russian S-300 air defense system near Kherson. VIDEO
The Ukrainian army, with the help of HIMARS, destroyed the Russian S-300 air defense system launchers in the Kherson region.
Corresponding video of destroyed Russian air defense systems-300 was published by journalist and military blogger Anatoly Shtirlitz, Censor.NET reports.
In the video, the launchers of the Russian S-300 air defense system are destroyed in a field near the village of Zelenotropynske, Kherson region.
"Two S-300 rocket launchers burn brightly somewhere in the Kherson region," the video description says.
