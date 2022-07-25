ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5782 visitors online
News Video War
19 841 11

Touching meeting of soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine, who arrived in USA for free prosthetics. VIDEO

The Ukrainians of the USA arranged a touching meeting for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who arrived for free prosthetics.

As Censor.NET reports, a video with a fragment of the meeting of Ukrainian heroes in one of the American airports was published on the social network.

See more: Little Sofia from Bucha lost her arm and needs help with prosthesis. PHOTO

Author: 

USA (5410) treatment (44) prosthesis (18)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 