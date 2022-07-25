Touching meeting of soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine, who arrived in USA for free prosthetics. VIDEO
The Ukrainians of the USA arranged a touching meeting for the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who arrived for free prosthetics.
As Censor.NET reports, a video with a fragment of the meeting of Ukrainian heroes in one of the American airports was published on the social network.
