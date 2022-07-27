ENG
Occupiers showed damage to Antoniv bridge in Kherson. VIDEO

The occupiers published a video recording the damage to the Antoniv bridge in Kherson.

As reported by Censor.NET, judging by the video, the bridge deck was significantly damaged and is not suitable for operation. According to the author of the video, Ukrainian soldiers struck again in almost the same place as the day before.

Read more: "The strikes were filigree", OC "South" confirmed strike on Antonivsky bridge in Kherson

bridge (177) Kherson (1144) elimination (5058)
